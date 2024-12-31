Open Menu

Govt Body Recommends Expansion Of BRT Service To Control Traffic Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Govt body recommends expansion of BRT service to control traffic issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A meeting of the special committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by Excise Minister Khaliq-ur-Rehman and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud was held to address aggravating traffic issues in the provincial capital.

The committee decided to recommend the launch of BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) services on Khyber and Warsak roads, according to a press release issued here after the meeting.

This initiative was in line with the directives of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, aimed at controlling traffic congestion and improving the flow in Peshawar.

Additionally, the committee proposed extending the BRT service from Ring Road to Kohat Road via GT Road. Once approved by the provincial government, these expansions were expected to significantly ease traffic flow on these routes and reduce the burden on adjacent roads.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Traffic Kohat From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

13 minutes ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

15 minutes ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

16 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

29 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

44 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

49 minutes ago
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

59 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

59 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

1 hour ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan