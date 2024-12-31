Govt Body Recommends Expansion Of BRT Service To Control Traffic Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A meeting of the special committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by Excise Minister Khaliq-ur-Rehman and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud was held to address aggravating traffic issues in the provincial capital.
The committee decided to recommend the launch of BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) services on Khyber and Warsak roads, according to a press release issued here after the meeting.
This initiative was in line with the directives of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, aimed at controlling traffic congestion and improving the flow in Peshawar.
Additionally, the committee proposed extending the BRT service from Ring Road to Kohat Road via GT Road. Once approved by the provincial government, these expansions were expected to significantly ease traffic flow on these routes and reduce the burden on adjacent roads.
