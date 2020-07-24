Govt. boosted trade facilitation, ease of doing business: Arbab Shahzad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shahzad has said that trade facilitation and ease of doing business were topmost priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was speaking at a meeting, in Islamabad, on the closure of Chaman border and the difficulties being faced by common people of Chaman District, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Special Assistant said facilitation of exporters and importers will increase bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The meeting proposed to coordinate with the provincial authorities regarding issues being faced by the local traders and businessmen.