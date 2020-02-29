UrduPoint.com
Govt Bound To Control Price Hike In Food Items: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt bound to control price hike in food items: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to control price hike in larger interest of the public.

Inflation and price hike were the challenges for present government, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

About sugar and wheat mafia, he said that influential agents were found present in every sector. Imran Khan as a leader of Pakistan would never bow his heads before such elements, he stated. Prime Minister, he said would never compromise on national interest.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party could not pose threat for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership, the minister stated. To a question about Lal Masjid incident, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would tackle the issue with wisdom and sagacity. To another question, he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F), was a political personality and he will never involve himself in the issue of Lal Masjid. Commenting on Maryam Nawaz, he said that entire leadership of PML-N, had single agenda to whisk away Maryam from Pakistan.

