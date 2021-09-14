(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was taking steps to provide the latest facilities to people as more than 20 services were being provided to them with a one-click option.

He said Rs 40 billion dues had been collected through the e-payment system as more than 5.5 million citizens benefited from the e-payment facility. By the use of the latest technology, people were being facilitated at their doorsteps and time-saving factors had ensured easy payment of taxes, he added.

The CM said taxes of the Excise & Taxation Department including token tax, property tax, cotton fees, e-auction and motor registration and transfer fees could be paid through e-payments. Likewise, sales tax of Punjab Revenue Authority and payment of Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess has also been made possible through e-payment, he noted.

Usman Buzdar said the payment of traffic challans in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala could also be made through e-payment while the board of Revenue's e-stamping and Fard fees can be paid through e-payment. The e-payment facilities have been provided in the industries department for business registration and school education for the registration of private schools, he added.

The CM said the route permit and vehicle fitness certificates in the transport department could also be obtained through the e-payment system. Furthermore, the irrigation department has started an electronic water charges system in Khanewal, Layyah, Kasur and Sheikhupura in the first phase, he stated. Moreover, the workers' participation fund of the Labour and Human Resource Department and route permits under Lahore Transport Company could be obtained through the e-payment system.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the use of the latest technology was being promoted for easing the lives of the people. The province has entered into a new era of digital development and public service delivery, he continued. The ease of doing business and the creation of employment opportunities were the topmost priorities of the government. The service delivery in government departments has been made easy and accessible to the public, he said and added that the people would not have to visit government departments due to automation policy.