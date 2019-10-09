Govt bringing economic stability through reducing poverty, inflation: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was bringing economic stability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government was bringing economic stability in the country.

Measures had already been taken to broaden tax net to collect more revenue which would pave ways to improve national economy, he said talking to a private news channel.

Due to prudent policies of the incumbent government and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the current account deficit and trade deficit had been decreased to a great extent.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had the economy in a fragile condition by taking huge.

Usman Dar said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had failed to provide money trail regarding his assets, adding former finance minister Ishaq Dar was declared absconder by the court.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government believed in freedom of expression and urged the media to play positive role by highlighting the issues.