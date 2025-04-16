Govt bringing investment for people’s prosperity: Muqam

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Wednesday said that Government’s policies was aimed to bring direct foreign investment to the country imperative for creation of jobs opportunities, foster industrial & agriculture development and prosperity of people.

Addressing a big public gathering at Palai Dargai here after inauguration of the NADRA Office, Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a historic relief package for overseas Pakistan that would greatly help bringing direct foreign investment in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan especially Khyber Pakthunkhwa was blessed with abundance of mines, gemstones, marble, granite and mineral resources and its exploration on scientific line would be used on the country’s fast track development.

Engr Amir Muqam who is also the provincial President of PMLN KP said that mines and mineral besides gemstones reservoirs have made Pakistan an ideal investment destination and urged the investors to take advantage of the Govt pro-mineral policies.

Through investment, he said that mines and mineral rich areas would be largely benefited besides ensuring employment opportunities for the area’s people.

He said that the Prime Minister has provided a significant relief to domestic and industrial consumers after reducing the per unit electricity price, benefiting millions. Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan’s exports achieved significant growth and foreign remittances by overseas Pakistanis increased manifolds.

Amir Muqam said that price hike and policy rate have been significantly reduced and top monetary institutions are praising Shehbaz Sharif Govt’s economic and fiscal policies.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Govt has saved the country from an imminent economic default and bankruptcy and put the country’s economy back on track after his tireless efforts.

On the other hand, he said the agitation of our political opponent was aimed to obtain relief for the PTI founder. He claimed that politics of protest and agitations would serve no purpose rather increase problems of people.

He said PTI has failed to deliver in KP despite its third consecutive term and unnecessary experiences in education and health sectors have marred service delivery in KP where problems of masses increased manifolds.

Engr Amir Muqam said that rift has started visible in PTI as its leadership are accusing each other for lust of power having no serious efforts to resolve masses’ problems. He said the PMLN has created a network of motorways, constructed Nawaz Sharif Kidney hospital at Swat besides providing gas facilities to Malakand and Swat. Lawari Tunnel was completed by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while Hazara motorway completed by PMLN Govt has turned Hazara as a hub of tourism.

Engr Amir Muqam said that people of KP were fed up with the ill policies of PTI and started joining PMLN for resolution of their problems.

He said PMLN was the only party that can address the problems of KP and expressed optimism that his party would form Govt in KP on the basis of its best performance and better service delivery.

On this occasion, the people raised full-throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.