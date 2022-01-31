UrduPoint.com

Govt Bringing Legal Reforms In Parliament: Babar Awan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Monday said that the government was bringing legal reforms in the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Monday said that the government was bringing legal reforms in the Parliament.

Talking to media persons, he said because of the effective accountability system in the country, the former prime minister is absconder.

He said the judicial reforms were an important requirement of the time. The government wouldn't tolerate any interference in the independence of judiciary, he added.

The adviser said the world's largest institutions were praising to the fact that with the facility of Health Card, every citizen of the country can avail the facility of medical treatment up to Rs. 1 million without any discrimination.

This was the real change that has been brought about by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Baber Awan said it was unfortunate that the people did not have access to justice. In this regard, the present government has done four major things.

Through the web portal, the prime minister redeemed the lands of overseas Pakistanis and addressed the issues of poor and widows.

He said that the government was bringing legal reforms package, adding that it would be a huge package in the history of the country.

He has also given his suggestions in this regard, he said.

The cabinet has approved it. These reforms would be introduced in the Parliament, not through an ordinance, and would be discussed in the presence of representatives of all parties in parliamentary committees.

If anyone wanted to make suggestions, the government would welcome them, he said.

Baber Awan said there was a dire need for judicial reform in Pakistan.

It was not correct to say that accountability failed.

He said that if accountability had failed then the former prime minister would not have fled the country.

He said for the first time, big people came under the law and accountability was based on equality. He said the government wouldn't tolerate any interference in the independence of the independent judiciary.

The advisor said there was no sector in Pakistan where the reforms had not been introduced by the incumbent government.

At present, all sections of society have access to medical facility through the 'Sehat Insaf Card'.

He said even the citizens in Europe and the United States didn't have 100% health facility like this.

This is the real change, he said, adding that the rules for the government employees have also been amended. Baber Awan said the employees those do a good job would be rewarded and those who found engaged in misconduct would be prosecuted.

He said that the elected government could be criticized but it couldn't be fallen through the slogans. Babar Awan said that the world's largest institutions are witnessing the improvement of the country's economy.

The closed industry of Faisalabad was now operating.

He said Pakistan's future was bright, adding that the current government would complete five years. Based on its performance, when we would go to the polls, the next Prime Minister would also be Imran Khan.

>