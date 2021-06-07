UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Bringing New Age Agriculture Technologies To Improve Farming Quality: Jamshed Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Govt bringing new age agriculture technologies to improve farming quality: Jamshed Cheema

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Monday said that government was introducing new age technologies to improve farming quality and bringing the agriculture products at par with the international standard to increase the exports of the country.

Pakistan's agriculture sector is expected to undergo a revival via present government's historic steps that would see an increased effort in modernization, the utilization of technology and smart farming that could boost farmers' income, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"Current government under the leadership of PM only wants to modernize agriculture and get more technologies to encourage young people to participate in the sector", he mentioned.

"We are educating farmers to use the modern technology which will save precious time and increase per-acre yield with low labour cost", he added.

"The government's direction is right and intentions are good therefore we will achieve the set targets set in the next budget," he added.

He also mentioned that the government is also taking practical steps to increase cotton production in the country, adding, Pakistan's cotton production is far batter than neighboring country of India.

"We are focusing on the use of certified seed for enhancing agriculture productivity due to better profitability and international recognition," he added.

"With agriculture reforms, the country would create new agricultural jobs, increase agro-exports, improve farmers' incomes and enhance equity outcomes," he added.

He said quality seeds and its awarness among farmers will also be provided for a better quality crop.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Technology Exports Budget Agriculture Young Jamshed Cotton Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

52 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

1 hour ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.