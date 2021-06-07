Govt bringing new age agriculture technologies to improve farming quality: Jamshed Cheema

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Monday said that government was introducing new age technologies to improve farming quality and bringing the agriculture products at par with the international standard to increase the exports of the country.

Pakistan's agriculture sector is expected to undergo a revival via present government's historic steps that would see an increased effort in modernization, the utilization of technology and smart farming that could boost farmers' income, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"Current government under the leadership of PM only wants to modernize agriculture and get more technologies to encourage young people to participate in the sector", he mentioned.

"We are educating farmers to use the modern technology which will save precious time and increase per-acre yield with low labour cost", he added.

"The government's direction is right and intentions are good therefore we will achieve the set targets set in the next budget," he added.

He also mentioned that the government is also taking practical steps to increase cotton production in the country, adding, Pakistan's cotton production is far batter than neighboring country of India.

"We are focusing on the use of certified seed for enhancing agriculture productivity due to better profitability and international recognition," he added.

"With agriculture reforms, the country would create new agricultural jobs, increase agro-exports, improve farmers' incomes and enhance equity outcomes," he added.

He said quality seeds and its awarness among farmers will also be provided for a better quality crop.