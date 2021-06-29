Govt bringing reforms in agriculture sector through comprehensive strategy: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that since the provision of relief to farmers was one of the foremost priorities of government, it was bringing reforms in agriculture sector through a comprehensive strategy.

The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him here.

Record production of all crops during the current year as well as the strategy for next year's crops, were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to hold Kissan Convention in Islamabad on July 1.