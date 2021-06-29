UrduPoint.com
Govt Bringing Reforms In Agriculture Sector Through Comprehensive Strategy: PM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that since the provision of relief to farmers was one of the foremost priorities of government, it was bringing reforms in agriculture sector through a comprehensive strategy.

The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him here.

Record production of all crops during the current year as well as the strategy for next year's crops, were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to hold Kissan Convention in Islamabad on July 1.

