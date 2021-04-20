UrduPoint.com
Govt Bringing Reforms In Construction Laws To Ensure Safety Of Buildings : Akbar Ayub

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Law, Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said that provincial government was bringing reforms in construction laws , by-laws and rules to boost the construction sector as well to ensure construction as per standard.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the sub-committee of the cabinet on "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Building By-Laws 2020".

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Bodies Department, Secretary Local Council board and other concerned officials.

The meeting reviewed and gave suggestions to be included in the draft.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Akbar Ayub said that the construction laws will be amended to make them more effective and to facilitate investors.

Akbar Ayub said that the purpose the reforms was to bring all public and private buildings in line with the modern construction technology with healthy environment, parking lots , spacious roads and could resist natural disasters.

The minister was giving priority to construction industry played key role in socio-economic development by providing employment opportunities to citizens.

He said that construction industry was ensuring economic prosperity, resettlement and rapid development of the country and the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khanwas taking efforts in this regard.

