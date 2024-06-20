Govt Bringing Reforms In Energy Sector To Reduce Electricity Tariff: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government was bringing reforms in the energy sector to reduce electricity tariff
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government was bringing reforms in the energy sector to reduce electricity tariff.
He was talking to a delegation of foreign experts in the energy sector, led by former Georgian Prime Minister Nika Gilauri which called on him at the PM House.
The prime minister said that circular debt, line losses and electricity theft were the major challenges in Pakistan's energy sector.
Emphasizing the importance of energy sector for the country's economic growth and development, he expressed his government's commitment to implement policies for reducing circular debt and improving the efficiency of electricity bill collection personnel.
He said privatization and outsourcing of the power distribution companies was the top priority of the government.
"In this regard the government desires to take benefit from the Georgian experience."
The prime minister expressed his government's desire to promote alternative energy sources, particularly solar energy, and reduce reliance on expensive energy sources.
He said the government would also promote public private partnership in the energy sector.
The prime minister directed the Federal ministers to consult with the delegation regarding the basic reforms of the country's energy sector and to evolve a comprehensive strategy regarding the reforms immediately.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, Power Minister Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, and relevant high officials attended the meeting.
