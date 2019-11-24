UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Bringing Reforms In Health Sector To Facilitate Masses: Hisham

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Govt bringing reforms in health sector to facilitate masses: Hisham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that provincial government was taking measures for improving health sector on priority basis.

He said this while chairing the second meeting of the Special board of Arbitration held in Health Committee Room here on Sunday.

The meeting was also attended by the Special Secretary Health Dr Jamil Farooq and Board members retired Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, Justice Retired Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan, Justice Retired Nisar Hussain Khan, Justice Retired Aamir Javed and Advocate Supreme Court Ali Raza.

The Board of Arbitration meeting discussed in details the rules and regulations for the Medical Teaching Institute Act, Regional Health Authorities and District Health Authorities, health staff including doctors, paramedics and nurses.

Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan said that the purpose of the meeting was to improve the health rules and regulations and to remove the complexities and facilitate masses.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

22 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

22 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

52 minutes ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

52 minutes ago

Innovation workshop held at Emirates Institute for ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador bestowed Bulgaria&#039;s highest or ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.