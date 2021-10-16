UrduPoint.com

Govt Bringing Reforms To Criminal Laws For Fair Justice System: Farogh Naseem

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Saturday said the government was going to roll out reforms to the criminal laws for a fair justice system in the country

A video recording would be made of the complainant's statement at the Police Station to prevent any tampering with the statement by the police or the complainant.

While addressing the 6th National Judicial Conference of Federal Service Tribunal here at a local hotel, Senator Farogh Naseem said District Management Group (DMG ) officers would also be made part of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the future due to the reforms in the law.

He said the Station House Officer (SHO) as per reforms would be at least B.A. pass. Naseem said that fair and accurate system was the key to properly implement 'Rule of Law' in the country.

He said the women and the children would be provided with legal aid across the country for their legal cases.

The minister said he would continue to work hard in spite of resistance to legal reforms. He said the superior judiciary had done good job in the past.

He said that his job was to introduce laws in the country and their (laws) implementation was the responsibility of judiciary and legal fraternity.

He said that everyone has to perform his duty sincerely. He said that it was a good job to hold such events but pragmatic steps and sincerity was significant for the rule of law and its implementation.

On the occasion, Chairman of the Federal Service Tribunal former Justice Qazi Khalid Ali and others also addressed the conference.

