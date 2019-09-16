UrduPoint.com
Govt Bringing Revolutionary Changes In Health Sector: Dr. Zafar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza has said the government was bringing revolutionary changes in health sector to provide quality healthcare services to the general public.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad, he said ensuring "Universal Health Coverage" was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in order to provide essential and quality healthcare facilities to the people according to their need, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Special Assistant said government was giving health card to those people who were below the poverty line.

He said social health insurance was also being given to the vulnerable and downtrodden segments of society as it is the fundamental component of universal health coverage.

He said expeditious work was underway to operationalize universal health protection.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the facility of health card was being extended to special persons and deserving oversees Pakistanis as well.

