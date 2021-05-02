Govt bringing revolutionary changes in national education curriculum: Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Member standing committee on Education Ghazala Saifi on Sunday said the government was taking practical steps to enforce a uniform syllabus and research-oriented based education system in the country offering equal opportunities to all.

Government's top agenda was to introduce a uniformed curriculum that would play an integral role in eliminating the class divide, she said while speaking to ptv.

A uniform education system is not only a requirement of modern times but also the basic right of every child," she added.

"Current government was taking all stakeholders including private school owners and madressahs into confidence over the matter of single curriculum", she said.

She said under single national curriculum the uniform syllabus was prepared for class 1 to 5 taking all provinces were on board but Sindh government had some reservations which were under consideration.

She said all children should have equal opportunities to excel regardless of their parents' socio-economic stature, adding, the aim of Single National Curriculum (SNC) is to provide equal opportunities and to end class-based educational system.

Ghazala said children studying in madressahs and those studying in elite schools wuold have the same educational standards after implementation of SNC.

"We have prepared the curriculum keeping in mind modern standards of education and islam," she added.

She further explained that the government would provide basic education along with religious teaching to students enrolled in seminaries across the country. She added that a single curriculum would be implemented in both schools and madrassas in the country.

She stressed that the country could progress if research was carried out, adding, our focus would also be on teachers' training, adult learning and education of out of school children.

A single curriculum would set an example for other countries in the region, she remarked.