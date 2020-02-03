Govt brought out country from financial crunch: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said the government had brought out the country from financial crunch.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on path of development and he had the capabilities to resolve all issues.

He said the national economy had strengthened due to hectic efforts of the prime minister and his economic team.

The minister said the government was not responsible for current artificial inflation but it was working to reduce it, adding the people would soon get fruits of stabilized economy.

Replying to a question, he said previous governments had created many mafias in the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan was strongly against every mafia as he came into power to break them.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a well-aware and media friendly person, adding everyone should play his role in development of the country and support him for the purpose.