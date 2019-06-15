Govt. budget reflects committment of PPP leadership to serve people : Murad Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah , in his budget speech in Sindh Assembly on Friday, said that the budget 2019-20 reflects the vision of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leadership, continuation of our policies and unflinching determination to serve the people of this country and this province.

"Our sacrifices for the people and for democracy shall never fade from pages of history. It was a duty that was assigned to us by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said citing the quote of the Quaid saying, "You have to stand guard over the development and maintenance of democracy, social justice and equality of manhood in your own native soil. With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.

" He said the people of Sindh have generously reposed their trust in PPP Provincial Governments' policies. The devotion of the party leaders, their teachings and their love for the people of this country were the beacon for every member of PPP.

The party leaders and workers had got inspiration from the teachings of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.

He reiterated, "We are the servants of the people, we are custodians of their trust, we are committed to serving the people of Sindh regardless of caste, creed, gender or religion. We are to ensure quality education, healthcare and economic opportunities."MORE/ah/rap