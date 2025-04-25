Govt business-friendly policies praised for revitalising national economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has implemented a series of business-friendly policies during the past one year, aimed at revitalising national economy.

These initiatives have had a significant impact on the business community in Multan, a major economic hub in Punjab. Through strategic reforms and targeted support, the government has fostered an environment conducive to investment and growth.

Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) President Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh told APP on Friday that the business industry had been facing troubles in the last three years in form of high interest rate, Dollars exchange rate instability and increased cost of ultilities, adding that reduction in rates of interest from 22pc to 12pc, stability of Dollar exchange rate on Rs 280 and lowering of electricity prices for industry had resulted in good business vibes in future too.

The incumbent govt has worked a lot on these areas which is very commendable, he said and added that Prime Minister,Shehbaz Sharif, had hinted at further reduction in days to come.

Electricity traffic which had gone to upto Rs 53 for industrial sector, has come down to Rs 32-33, the average level of last ten years, which is a very healthy sign for businesses.

Mr Sheikh suggested that broadening of taxation base was the need of the hour instead of burdening existing tax payers.

The MCCI president opined that govt should make more business friendly policies as far as taxation is concerned and manufacturers should not be made withholding agents.

About refunds of the industrialists, he was of the view that its process should be expedited.

He informed that decrease in mark up rate and cost of utility had boosted textile sector too which is a vital sector for country economy.

This industry is baseline of Pakistani exports and the government should implement the same rates on it which are being applied in Bangladesh, Vietnam and other exporter countries in the world market, Mr Sheikh concluded

Known charted account, Malik Rubnawaz, said that one of the cornerstone initiatives has been the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in June 2023.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the SIFC serves as a "single window" to facilitate investors, streamline bureaucratic processes, and fast-track project development, he explained.

The council aims to attract $5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) by focusing on sectors such as information technology, agriculture, energy, and defense production , he maintained.

Stock exchange is showing bullish trend which means country's economy is strengthening owing to business friendly policies of the govt, Malik Rubnawaz said.

