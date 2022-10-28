Govt busy in rehabilitation of flood victims, opposition playing politics over it: Uzma

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Friday said government was committed to provide relief for flood-affectees while the opposition was playing politics over it.

Talking to a private news channel, she said opposition parties should cooperate and initiate work for resolving problems of the flood-stricken people as the whole world had expressed desire to contribute for Pakistani flood-affected families but politicians were busy in settling petty issues with rival parties, she added.

She said it was the responsibility of every citizen, including politicians to come forward and extend support for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

In reply to a question about the judicial role in adjudicating political matters, she said political parties should settle their disputes themselves and avoid dragging important state institutions into politics.