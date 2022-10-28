UrduPoint.com

Govt Busy In Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims, Opposition Playing Politics Over It: Uzma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt busy in rehabilitation of flood victims, opposition playing politics over it: Uzma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Friday said government was committed to provide relief for flood-affectees while the opposition was playing politics over it.

Talking to a private news channel, she said opposition parties should cooperate and initiate work for resolving problems of the flood-stricken people as the whole world had expressed desire to contribute for Pakistani flood-affected families but politicians were busy in settling petty issues with rival parties, she added.

She said it was the responsibility of every citizen, including politicians to come forward and extend support for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

In reply to a question about the judicial role in adjudicating political matters, she said political parties should settle their disputes themselves and avoid dragging important state institutions into politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch ..

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passes away

17 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to ste ..

Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to step down after losing to Zimbabw ..

36 minutes ago
 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

3 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.