Govt busy in restoration of roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam on Monday said the government has started work on the restoration of roads and communication system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after completing the rescue operation in the flood-affected areas.

Talking to a private news channel, the adviser said the flood in KP badly affected the communication system and washed away many roads. The restoration of road network is essential to provide the relief items to the flood affectees, he added.

He said the rescuers have evacuated a large number of stranded affectees from flood hit northern areas of the province.

Amir Muqam said that the work for the restoration of electricity in the affected areas continued round the clock which would be completed soon as he, along with the officials of relevant departments were monitoring the whole process.

He urged the nation to join hands and help marooned people in this difficult time.

People from all walks of life should play their role in extending ongoing relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people by setting aside their political differences.

The Adviser said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has already visited the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab to monitor the rescue and relief operations.

He said the torrential rains had wreaked havoc in the country and people were facing difficult situation.