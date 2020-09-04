Govt. calculating damages of floods: National Assembly Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that the government is calculating damages of recent torrential rains and very soon the affected families would be given compensation

He was talking to media persons after visiting the flood affectees of Swabi district.

Asad Qaiser said concerned MNAs and MPAs have also been directed to remain in contact with the people of flood affected areas.

Speaker also met with the family whose five members were killed in a roof collapse incident during rains. He also handed over cheque of Rs1.5 million to affected family and offered fateha for the departed souls.

He said that the National Assembly would be convened to meet on Monday. He said that we have to work collectively for the development of nation and hoped that opposition would play positive role regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation.