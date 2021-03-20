Govt can not run national affairs as per PML-N whims: Ch.Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the government could not run the national affairs as per whims of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz 's statements has no value as she was immature politician and her party even her family was not taken her statements as seriously.

He said PML-N was divided in different groups but was pretending as united before the people.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) had become the largest political party of the country and made the symbol of the federation.

He said the opposition should sit-together with the treasury benches for bringing electoral reforms and other problems of the people, adding the government wanted to take on-board all the political parties for resolving the national issues.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was an unnatural alliance which was disintegrated as differences among them were become on surfaced.