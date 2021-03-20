UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Can Not Run National Affairs As Per PML-N Whims: Ch.Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt can not run national affairs as per PML-N whims: Ch.Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the government could not run the national affairs as per whims of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz 's statements has no value as she was immature politician and her party even her family was not taken her statements as seriously.

He said PML-N was divided in different groups but was pretending as united before the people.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) had become the largest political party of the country and made the symbol of the federation.

He said the opposition should sit-together with the treasury benches for bringing electoral reforms and other problems of the people, adding the government wanted to take on-board all the political parties for resolving the national issues.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was an unnatural alliance which was disintegrated as differences among them were become on surfaced.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Muslim Family All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.