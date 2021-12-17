Govt can not violate rules in gas supply: Hammad Azhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Energy Minister Hammad Azhar Friday said the incumbent government could not violate the rules and regulations in gas supply.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the All Pakistan Textile and Mills Association (APTMA) had some reservation over the price and supply of the gas but the government could not provide them the natural commodity on cheaper rates.

The natural gas resources were depleting gradually in the country, he said adding the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited had been requested to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the domestic consumers.

Replying to a query, the minister said the demand of gas supply usually rose in winter season by the domestic and industrial consumers.

To another question, he informed that some industrial sectors were demanding gas at low price but it was not possible for the government.

Commenting on sugar issues in the country, he said there was a dire need to bring reforms in the sector through healthy structure to facilitate mills owners, farmers and consumers.

Regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Hammad said it was the responsibility of the IPPs to maintain and procure furnace oil so that the refineries could perform their functions smoothly.