Govt cancels all exams till June 15 amid rising Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal Government on Tuesday announced to cancel all type of exams till June 15, amid rising trend in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The decision was announced by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan after holding an important meeting with provincial education and health ministers and secretaries at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Shafqat Mahmood said that at the end of May, a meeting will be held again to review the pandemic situation and further decision, in this regard, is depending on the spread of the disease as exams may even go further.

He said that Cambridge exams have also been postponed till Oct/Nov for all grades, adding the exception has been given to those students who are in AAT 2 level ( Association of Accounting Technicians) they have a compulsion to take exam now.

He further said that University admissions in Pakistan will be aligned for class 12 and AAT 2 who will be taking exams in Oct/Nov.

Shafqat Mahmood ensured that no one loses a year, however, for A2 who have some compulsion to take exams now, every attempt will be made to provide safe venues.

He said that a venue should not have more than 50 students for ongoing A&O level examinations.

"AAT 2 Level exams will take place as scheduled for those students who have to take them for one reason or another" he mentioned.

The rest of AAT 2 students can take exams in Oct/Nov and we will adjust Pakistani universities admission accordingly, he added. He said that the number of A2 students is around 20,000 in the country.