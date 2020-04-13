UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Cancels Urs Celebrations Of Saddarudin Shah

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Govt cancels urs celebrations of Saddarudin Shah

The Sindh government has canceled the 740th annual Urs celebrations of Syed Saddaridin Shah near Rohri, Sukkur district. Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar had laid a wreath on the grave of Saddarudin Shah, inaugurated the 740th annual Urs in a simple manner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has canceled the 740th annual Urs celebrations of Syed Saddaridin Shah near Rohri, Sukkur district. Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar had laid a wreath on the grave of Saddarudin Shah, inaugurated the 740th annual Urs in a simple manner.

Commissioner Sukkur said that the Urs celebration programs were cancelled due to outbreak of COVID-19) pandemic. Now the Urs will be celebrated next year.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Rohri Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports can contract by 19.7% if COVID- ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus lockdown: Wasim Akram seeks fans' opin ..

5 minutes ago

Three Turkish prisoners die of coronavirus

5 minutes ago

SoftBank Group forecasts $7-bn full-year net loss

5 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank announces $20 billion virus ..

8 minutes ago

China praises WHO for assisting countries to respo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.