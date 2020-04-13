Govt cancels urs celebrations of Saddarudin Shah

The Sindh government has canceled the 740th annual Urs celebrations of Syed Saddaridin Shah near Rohri, Sukkur district. Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar had laid a wreath on the grave of Saddarudin Shah, inaugurated the 740th annual Urs in a simple manner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has canceled the 740th annual Urs celebrations of Syed Saddaridin Shah near Rohri, Sukkur district. Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar had laid a wreath on the grave of Saddarudin Shah, inaugurated the 740th annual Urs in a simple manner.

Commissioner Sukkur said that the Urs celebration programs were cancelled due to outbreak of COVID-19) pandemic. Now the Urs will be celebrated next year.