ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while directing to formulize a comprehensive roadmap to reduce prices of petroleum products as much as possible, said that the government cannot become a silent spectator over issues of the general public.

