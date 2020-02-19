Govt Can't Become Silent Spectator On Problems Of The Masses: PM
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:02 AM
Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing a meeting called to discuss inflation and price hike in the country.
ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while directing to formulize a comprehensive roadmap to reduce prices of petroleum products as much as possible, said that the government cannot become a silent spectator over issues of the general public.
He said that while presiding over a meeting to reduce petrol and gas prices.
(Developing Story)