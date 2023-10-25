Our socio-economic problems are increasing day by day due to various reasons and limited opportunities are available to address them this is a fact that government cannot resolve such issues of the country alone and the private sector, NGOs and philanthropists duly share the burden, said acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi (KU) Justice (Rtd) Hasan Feroz while addressing the international seminar on the ‘role of NGOs in professional social work practice’, organized by the KU Department of Social Work at the Chinese Teachers’ Memorial Auditorium here Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Our socio-economic problems are increasing day by day due to various reasons and limited opportunities are available to address them this is a fact that government cannot resolve such issues of the country alone and the private sector, NGOs and philanthropists duly share the burden, said acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi (KU) Justice (Rtd) Hasan Feroz while addressing the international seminar on the ‘role of NGOs in professional social work practice’, organized by the KU Department of Social Work at the Chinese Teachers’ Memorial Auditorium here Wednesday.

The acting VC said that NGOs should highlight and solve public problems and engage relevant government officials regarding issues faced by the masses. He urged the students to participate in social work activities and if possible join NGOs to work at the grassroots level.

He emphasized that NGOs and departments should offer internships and jobs to young students and said that these students would be able to play their role in the development of society and solving problems.

Famous social activist, Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation said: "We should continue our efforts to lift people out of despair and create hope among them."

He said that as a nation, we should all participate in social work to help the poor and needy people of the society.

“When we dedicate our lives to achieving a greater goal, comforts and conveniences lose their importance.”

On this occasion, the General Secretary of Jafriya Disaster Cell Syed Zafar Abbas informed the participants about the welfare works of the JDC and especially the establishment of dialysis centers at different places.

Another speaker and renowned social activist Saram Birni said that more than helping people on the streets, there is a need to keep them safe in their homes.

Chairperson of the Saylani Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi said that we needed to promote social services in view of the ground realities. He urged the audience to participate in welfare work to resolve social issues.