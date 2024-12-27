Govt Capable To Sail Through External Pressures: PML-N Senator Warns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Afnan Ullah Friday terming Pakistan's sovereignty ‘non-negotiable’ said the country would not tolerate any interference in its internal affairs.
In an interview with a private news channel, Afnan said the government would not succumb to any external pressure.
The PML-N Senator said the country successfully navigated through similar threats in the past and recalled a strong response by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with his decision of nuclear tests as a deterrent.
He criticized PTI's founder Imran Khan for seemingly relying on external powers to take him out of jail. PTI is putting national interests at risk in order to conceal its own wrongdoings, he added.
Stressing the need for political stability and unity, he said, PTI needed to prioritize national interests over personal matters.
The approach of addressing the country's pressing issues, such as economic growth, security and social development would ultimately benefit the country and its citizens, he said.
