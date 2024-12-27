Open Menu

Govt Capable To Sail Through External Pressures: PML-N Senator Warns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Govt capable to sail through external pressures: PML-N Senator warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Afnan Ullah Friday terming Pakistan's sovereignty ‘non-negotiable’ said the country would not tolerate any interference in its internal affairs.

In an interview with a private news channel, Afnan said the government would not succumb to any external pressure.

The PML-N Senator said the country successfully navigated through similar threats in the past and recalled a strong response by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with his decision of nuclear tests as a deterrent.

He criticized PTI's founder Imran Khan for seemingly relying on external powers to take him out of jail. PTI is putting national interests at risk in order to conceal its own wrongdoings, he added.

Stressing the need for political stability and unity, he said, PTI needed to prioritize national interests over personal matters.

The approach of addressing the country's pressing issues, such as economic growth, security and social development would ultimately benefit the country and its citizens, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Nuclear Muslim Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

2 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

10 hours ago
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

10 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

12 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

12 hours ago
 Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan