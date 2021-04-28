Govt carries out 12626 operations against SOPs violators

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday said that the provincial government has carried out 12626 operations against violation of SOPs in order to control the spreading of coronavirus across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday said that the provincial government has carried out 12626 operations against violation of SOPs in order to control the spreading of coronavirus across the province.

He was talking to the media men over the weekly report on the activities of the district administration against the violators of SOPs. Kamran Khan Bangash said that in the last one week, 12626 operations have been carried out for violation of SOPS wherein 1541 businesses were sealed while 30522 people issued warnings.

Kamran Bangash said that FIRs have been registered against 1269 persons during operations by district administration and a total of Rs 34, 66, 373 fines have also been imposed on 3905 people.

He said that 63 vehicles were seized over violating SOPs in public transport last week.

Similarly, more than 1300 cases were registered in Mardan district over violation of SOPs, more than 1800 people arrested and more than 1,500 people were arrested in 733 cases in Peshawar, 208 arrested in over 100 cases of violation of lowest SOPs in Hazara region.

He said that more than 1,100 cases were registered for violating corona Code of Conduct across the province and nearly 2,000 arrested.

He said that the third wave of coronavirus was affecting more and more dangerously so there was a need to be more careful and implement all precautionary measures.

Kamran Khan Bangash said,scholars should raise awareness in their respective mosques about the precautionary measures to be taken against the coronavirus. He said that the third wave of the Corona epidemic was spreading very fast and if it was not controlled through SOPs and precautionary measures, the situation could get worse.

He said, the civil administration, the police and the Pakistan Army have started working together in the fight against the Corona epidemic but it was not possible to stop the Corona epidemic without the cooperation of the people and scholars.

While appealing to the citizens, he said, in this blessed month of Ramazan, in view of the SOPs, wear masks during Taraweeh prayers and on the occasion of other prayers and stand at a distance of 6 feet while maintaining social distancing. He said the market would be closed for two days a week on Fridays and Saturdays and transport would also be banned on Saturdays and Sundays.