Govt carrying out accountability against corrupt mafia: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway, Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was carrying out accountability process against corrupt mafia and it was not victimization of the opposition.

Omni group owned one sugar mill in 2011 but it had now 11 sugar mills and the group had made the money through illegal means in the country, he said while talking to a private channel.

He said that there was big mafia in the country which was trying to resist the process of accountability but it would not get success as PTI government was committed to recover the looted money and utilize it for welfare of the people.

He further said "During PML-N regime, no exports and no foreign direct investment registered increase because it was only credit card growth in the country".