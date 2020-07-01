UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Carrying Out Accountability Against Corrupt Mafia: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Govt carrying out accountability against corrupt mafia: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway, Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was carrying out accountability process against corrupt mafia and it was not victimization of the opposition.

Omni group owned one sugar mill in 2011 but it had now 11 sugar mills and the group had made the money through illegal means in the country, he said while talking to a private channel.

He said that there was big mafia in the country which was trying to resist the process of accountability but it would not get success as PTI government was committed to recover the looted money and utilize it for welfare of the people.

He further said "During PML-N regime, no exports and no foreign direct investment registered increase because it was only credit card growth in the country".

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

11 minutes ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

2 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

2 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.