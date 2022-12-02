ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan Friday made it clear that the coalition government categorically rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman's demand for early elections as assemblies will complete their constitutional tenure and elections would held be on time.

"The pressure tactics of PTI leadership would not be allowed to make the constitution, democracy, and system hostage anymore", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said ex-prime minister Imran Khan was a liar and master of U-turns, adding, elections will be held on time and the PTI should wait for the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government to announce its due date.

While criticizing PTI's long march, he said the public had seen the reality of Khan sahib, which explained the low turnout in the PTI's march to Rawalpindi, adding, his so-called long march failed from all fronts.

The flop-show of Khan sahib had nothing to do with the people's welfare, but aimed at creating chaos and anarchy in the country, Senator added.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan was a power-hungry man and had nothing to do with the democratic norms and values, adding, PTI should wait for the next elections if he truly believed his party to be the most popular.