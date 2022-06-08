LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz led coalition government was faced with dire economic difficulties due to the poor economic policies of the past government.

Talking to a delegation led by MPA Zaheer Iqbal Chanar from Bahawalpur, here, he said the government was forced to take tough decisions in the larger interest of the country and the nation, adding, the previous government had rendered country's economy weak.

The delegation apprised Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman of various issues faced by the constituents while they also congratulated the Governor on assuming office of the governor.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was committed to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country for the coming generations and provide basic facilities including health and education to the people.

He said higher education had always been priority of the PML-N government, adding that increase in higher education funds in the forthcoming budget was a good move of the government.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said the government would strive to strengthen the linkages between academia and industry, adding that he had also issued instructions to the Vice Chancellors of the universities in this regard.

The Governor Punjab said four years ago when the government was taken over from PML-N, the country was on the path of development.

The Governor Punjab expressed the hope that the hard work of the coalition government would bring about improvement in all sectors.