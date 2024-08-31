Open Menu

Gov’t Chalked-out ‘national Agenda’ To Achieve Economic Stability: Ahsan

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said Saturday that the government chalked out a ‘national agenda’ to achieve economic stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government, through this agenda, is going to present a 5-year outline of priorities through which economic stability will be attained.

The first and foremost important priority of the government's development strategy was to move towards export-led growth, he added.

The government was also emphasizing increasing the tax net while reducing its expenditure, he further added.

He said that the only way to bring the country out of an economic quagmire, the International Monitory Fund (IMF), and external dependence was to raise revenue.

The PML-N government believed that the economic, political, and security challenges could only be met by involving all the stakeholders, he added.

Replying a query regarding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief, he acknowledged his political wisdom and praised the role he played in promoting peaceful struggle to protect democratic values.

The PML-N wants to solve the country's problems through mutual consultation instead of political turmoil, he added.

He declared that the Ministry of planning, from 2013 to 2018, bring the CPEC projects of 25 billion Dollars, initiated development projects of 3200 billion, and brought investments in the country.

