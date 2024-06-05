- Home
Govt Chalks Out Multi Level Reforms For Economic Recovery: Coordinator To The Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan Wednesday said that the government chalked out reforms at multiple levels to stabilize economy.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that country's economy was on right track and its benefits would soon trickle down to the general public.
He said, "Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's inspiring leadership, the government was navigating a variety of economic reforms."
He further said that more than 200 loss-making departments were identified and would ultimately be privatized.
The government was going to start the privatization process with the Pakistan International Airline (PIA), which will have a snowball effect, he said.
He further said that a decision has also been taken to privatize the power distribution companies (DISCOs), whose burden was being borne by the common citizen.
Rana said that in order to make electricity cheep, steps were being taken like switching to local coal from imported, increasing efficiency through privatization.
Replying to a question, he said that a record budget has been earmarked for tax digitization, which will transform the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).
Shopkeepers will bring into the tax net to broaden the tax base. Additionally, tax concessions to the elite will be slashing down to lighten the tax load from the general public, he said.
