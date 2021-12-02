Govt chalks out plan to take strict action against oil/ghee cartels and to control the prices: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance Muzammil Aslam Thursday said that the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for taking strict action against cooking oil/ghee companies for overcharging consumers in order to control the prices.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that prices of everyday kitchen items have become moderate and stabilized in country, due to positive steps taken by the government, benefiting the low-income citizens.

He said government directed authorities to ensure strict action against those selling overcharged edible oil and ghee to consumers, adding, price control committee was strictly monitoring the prices of essential commodities, besides ensuring their availability to people at fixed prices.

"The government is sensitive towards the issue of rising prices, adding, various alternatives are being explored. I hope within months the inflation would decrease as government was taking all possible steps to control it." He warned that illegal increase in cooking oil prices will not be tolerated.

Spokesperson said that the mafias were the culprits of society as well as of the law, adding, government will take all possible steps for providing relief to the people.

"We will not allow anyone to exploit people and government will fully protect the interests of the common man," he asserted.

Replying a query, he said that due to overall global inflation the prices of essential items were on rise in Pakistan but now with the timely steps of government the prices witnessed declining trend.

The country had achieved bumper crop of rice, estimated over 9 million tons during current season as compared the output 8.4 million tons of same period of last year which needs appreciation instead of criticized the positive steps of government, he added.

He said the present government was fully focused on revitalizing the agriculture sector and several mega projects had been initiated for improving irrigation management at the farm level.