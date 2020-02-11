Govt chalks out plan worth Rs 3 bln to protect civilians residing along LoC: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government has chalked out a plan of Rs3 billion to protect the civilians residing along the Line of Control (LoC) with Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) in wake of prevailing situation in the region, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal government has chalked out a plan of Rs3 billion to protect the civilians residing along the Line of Control (LoC) with Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) in wake of prevailing situation in the region, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said.

In a statement, he said under the scheme, bunkers would be constructed in those areas where it did not exist before while roads infrastructure, health units and electrical systems would be upgraded to ensure the safety of people from unprovoked firing of Indian troops from across the LoC, he added.

Condemning the recent cease fire violation along LoC by the Indian forces that injured ten civilians, including two women and two children, the minister said India could not suppress their freedom struggle of Kashmri peoples with cheap tactics.

"India has failed to break the resolve of Kashmiris after martyrdom of hundreds of citizens in IHK," he maintained.

India was targeting urban populations along LoC to divert world attention from human rights violations being committed by its forces in IHK, he added.

People residing along LoC were playing the role of first line of defense for Pakistan and no stone would be left unturned to ensure safety of their lives.

He reiterated his commitment to continue support for Kashmiris till achievement of their right to self determination.