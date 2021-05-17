Govt challenges Lahore High Court order in Supreme Court allowing PML-N president to leave abroad

The Federal Government on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court the Lahore High Court's (LHC) judgment allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad

The petition filed by the Secretary Interior, through Advocate-on-Record Ch Akhtar Ali, prayed that the leave to appeal might be granted against the impugned order dated May 07 passed by the single member bench of the LHC.

The petition stated that how the honorable judge of the LHC could allow the opposition to travel abroad without issuing notices to concerned departments, requesting the apex court to the May 7 verdict, and allow the government to file an appeal against it.