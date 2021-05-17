UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Challenges Lahore High Court Order In Supreme Court Allowing PML-N President To Leave Abroad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:31 PM

Govt challenges Lahore High Court order in Supreme Court allowing PML-N president to leave abroad

The Federal Government on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court the Lahore High Court's (LHC) judgment allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Federal Government on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court the Lahore High Court's (LHC) judgment allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad.

The petition filed by the Secretary Interior, through Advocate-on-Record Ch Akhtar Ali, prayed that the leave to appeal might be granted against the impugned order dated May 07 passed by the single member bench of the LHC.

The petition stated that how the honorable judge of the LHC could allow the opposition to travel abroad without issuing notices to concerned departments, requesting the apex court to the May 7 verdict, and allow the government to file an appeal against it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Supreme Court Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Muslim Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

36 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Calls Health Situation in Palestine, ..

5 minutes ago

Pope Francis Appoints Jesuit as New Bishop of Hong ..

5 minutes ago

District administration ensure precautionary measu ..

5 minutes ago

Providing maximum relief to citizens top priority ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.