Govt challenges Sindh High Court order about 'Sugar Inquiry Commission' report in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The federal government on Thursday challenged the Sindh High Court (SHC) order pertaining to suspension of 'Sugar Inquiry Commission' report in the Supreme Court (SC).

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan drawn the petition while Advocate-on-Record Mahmood A Sheikh filed it.

The petition stated that the SHC had declared the report of sugar commission null and void on technical grounds. The decision of the SHC benefited the sugar mafia while the people were deeply affected by the decision, it added.

The appeal said the sugar mafia was looting the people by selling sugar at exorbitant prices. The decision of the SHC should be declared null and void and the report of sugar commission should be restored so that investigations could be carried out in its light, the appeal pleaded.

The sugar mill owners, Federal board of Revenue director general and Advisor to the Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar had also been named as respondents in the appeal.