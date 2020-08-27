UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Challenges Sindh High Court Order About 'Sugar Inquiry Commission' Report In Supreme Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Govt challenges Sindh High Court order about 'Sugar Inquiry Commission' report in Supreme Court

The federal government on Thursday challenged the Sindh High Court (SHC) order pertaining to suspension of 'Sugar Inquiry Commission' report in the Supreme Court (SC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The federal government on Thursday challenged the Sindh High Court (SHC) order pertaining to suspension of 'Sugar Inquiry Commission' report in the Supreme Court (SC).

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan drawn the petition while Advocate-on-Record Mahmood A Sheikh filed it.

The petition stated that the SHC had declared the report of sugar commission null and void on technical grounds. The decision of the SHC benefited the sugar mafia while the people were deeply affected by the decision, it added.

The appeal said the sugar mafia was looting the people by selling sugar at exorbitant prices. The decision of the SHC should be declared null and void and the report of sugar commission should be restored so that investigations could be carried out in its light, the appeal pleaded.

The sugar mill owners, Federal board of Revenue director general and Advisor to the Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar had also been named as respondents in the appeal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Sindh High Court FBR Government

Recent Stories

Dr. Jamil Ahmed posted as AIGP Hyderabad region

2 minutes ago

Biden Should Refuse to Debate Trump in Any Nationa ..

2 minutes ago

1,121 out of total 73,242 prisoners are female in ..

3 minutes ago

Mali's New Leadership Guarantees Safety of Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Minsk Declares Protest to Head of Polish Diplomati ..

4 minutes ago

Two friends drown in Nullah Aik

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.