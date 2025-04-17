Open Menu

Gov’t Channels Fuel Savings Into Balochistan’s Uplift: Ali Pervaiz Malik

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Gov’t channels fuel savings into Balochistan’s uplift: Ali Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday said the government made the “difficult decision” to withhold a proposed reduction in petrol prices to help finance key infrastructure projects in Balochistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the funds will be directed toward upgrading the N-25 highway, which connects Chaman to the interior of the province.

He emphasized that the people of Balochistan have long been deprived of basic facilities and have raised longstanding demands for development.

“The development of Balochistan will ultimately contribute to the progress of the entire country,” he stated.

He urged the public to accept this temporary inconvenience for the sake of long-term national interest.

“The prime minister’s economic vision is inclusive and sustainable, with a special focus on underdeveloped regions like Balochistan,” he added.

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

43 minutes ago
 Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Gir ..

Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

43 minutes ago
 ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

2 hours ago
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

3 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan