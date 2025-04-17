Gov’t Channels Fuel Savings Into Balochistan’s Uplift: Ali Pervaiz Malik
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday said the government made the “difficult decision” to withhold a proposed reduction in petrol prices to help finance key infrastructure projects in Balochistan.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the funds will be directed toward upgrading the N-25 highway, which connects Chaman to the interior of the province.
He emphasized that the people of Balochistan have long been deprived of basic facilities and have raised longstanding demands for development.
“The development of Balochistan will ultimately contribute to the progress of the entire country,” he stated.
He urged the public to accept this temporary inconvenience for the sake of long-term national interest.
“The prime minister’s economic vision is inclusive and sustainable, with a special focus on underdeveloped regions like Balochistan,” he added.
