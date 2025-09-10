Govt, civic bodies work round the clock to safeguard citizens during rains, floods: Murad Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that Sindh government, along with elected representatives and civic institutions, was working round the clock to safeguard the citizens as heavy rains and rising river levels pose fresh challenges across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that Sindh government, along with elected representatives and civic institutions, was working round the clock to safeguard the citizens as heavy rains and rising river levels pose fresh challenges across the province.

Speaking to the media during his visit to different areas of the city, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, noting that they remained active all night in the service of the people. “At present, provincial ministers and senior officers of the administration are with me in the field,” he added.

The CM expressed deep sorrow over the loss of four lives in Malir during the night, and said that rescue teams had saved several people trapped near the Korangi Causeway in the morning. He appealed to citizens to strictly follow government advisories. “I salute all institutions, including elected representatives, the administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, and others who worked in close coordination to manage the situation effectively,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of rainfall, the chief minister stated that heavy showers were also reported in Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Jamshoro, and Dadu. He noted that small dams in Tharparkar had filled up, which brought relief to local communities. Shah added that while the government had prepared for a 900,000 cusecs flood scenario, over 500,000 cusecs of water had already reached Guddu Barrage, prompting the establishment of relief camps and health facilities. “So far, more than 5,000 people have received treatment at government health camps, and PDMA’s mobile hospitals are also on site,” he said. He stated that the government had completed vaccination of over one million livestock to protect rural livelihoods.

The Chief Minister stressed that encroachments along rivers and nullahs were a major reason for urban flooding. “No government has permitted construction of permanent housing societies in riverbeds, but blocking the natural course of rivers is against nature itself, and unfortunately, that has been done here,” he remarked.

On the broader political and humanitarian response, Murad Shah said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had visited Punjab, Guddu and Sukkur, and immediately reached out to international organisations for assistance. He emphasised that while Sindh was managing the situation, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing greater challenges, for which the Federal government had been advised on relief strategies.

Chief Minister Murad Shah said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while speaking in South Punjab or Sukkur, emphasised that the government must immediately reach out to international organisations. He recalled that when Bilawal was Foreign Minister, he had promptly engaged global institutions not only for relief but also for rehabilitation, and they had responded.

Reflecting on past disasters, the chief minister recalled PPP government’s experience during the 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2022 floods, saying that each was a test which Sindh had overcome with resilience. “We have always stood by our people.

Responding to criticism, Shah maintained that he welcomed constructive feedback but condemned negative politics in times of crisis. “Pointing out weaknesses is acceptable, but unnecessary criticism in such situations is inappropriate.

On the Malir Expressway, the Chief Minister stated that the project was effectively functioning as a protective embankment. “It is not right to criticise its construction midway, let the project be completed, and then evaluate it,” he concluded with a note of optimism, praying for divine mercy on Sindh and its people.

Earlier, Syed Murad Shah conducted an extensive visit to the city to inspect the city’s situation following heavy monsoon rains.

The chief minister first reached Qayyumabad and Korangi Causeway, where he reviewed the dewatering operation. He observed that rainwater had accumulated near the Qayyumabad flyover, where machinery was deployed to pump it out.

CM Shah later visited Shahrah-e-Bhutto and inspected the Malir River outfall, where Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah briefed him about overnight rescue operations. He noted that the release of water from the Malir River would help clear the Korangi Causeway. He instructed the administration to keep citizens informed about the evolving situation in low-lying areas and emphasised that all agencies, including KMC, PDMA, Rescue 1122, municipal town administrations, Water Board, and police, must remain fully active in relief operations.

Directing the police, Mr Shah ordered police deployment across the city to ensure smooth traffic flow. At Malir 15, he reviewed traffic management and drainage efforts, instructing officials via the chief secretary to expedite dewatering.

The Chief Minister also reached Saadi Town via Malir Cantonment, where he was briefed that overflow from Lath and Thaddo dams had entered the town through the motorway. He stepped out of his vehicle to meet residents and assured them of immediate action. He directed the Water Board, Rescue 1122, and Cantonment board to accelerate dewatering operations.

Later, Murad Shah visited Jinnah Avenue, inspecting the drainage system connected to Mehran Nala and checking the machinery installed there. From Jinnah Avenue, he proceeded to the Lyari River, reviewing the drainage situation. He instructed relevant departments to intensify their work, noting that the Lyari River, originating from the Manghopir and Gadap hills, carries runoff from surrounding hilly areas and passes through Orangi Town, SITE Area, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, and Gulbahar before reaching Kharadar, Mithadar, West Wharf, and finally the port.