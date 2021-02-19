UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Clearing Huge Liabilities Of Past Regimes In Power Sector: Omer Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Govt clearing huge liabilities of past regimes in power sector: Omer Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan on Friday said present government was clearing liabilities of the previous regimes in the power sector that had been incurring huge losses to national exchequer.

Taking part in the debate in the National Assembly regarding inflation, he said that the previous government had somehow planted "landmines" in the foundation of economy.

He said that the annual capacity payment to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) was Rs185 billion in 2013, Rs468 billion in 2018 and Rs860 billion in 2020, and it would surpass Rs1,455 billion in 2023. He raised question that why people were put on stake.

He said corrupt practices had been detected in every single contract signed by previous governments. He said present government had now eliminated corrupt practices in contracts.

The minister pointed out that there were only two weeks foreign exchange reserve by the end of PML-N tenure and added when the PPP completed its term, there were two months of forex reserves.

He said that exports did decline during past regimes that had started now showing upward trend due to the vibrant policies of the present government.

He said that the government was pursuing pro-business policies and these were being appreciated by business community. He said the large scale manufacturing was now witnessing growth of 14.50 percent.

The minister said the previous government allowed setting up of expensive power plants, ignoring indigenous resources of energy.

He said the present government was focusing to exploit the potential of renewable energy to produce inexpensive electricity. He said the agreement signed with the IPPs would help saveRs 800 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, appreciating Speaker National Assembly for conducting session amicably, said that opposition should avoid to follow double standard.

Related Topics

National Assembly Asad Umar Electricity Exchange Exports Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2018 2020 Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Congratulates NASA on Perseverance Rover ..

6 minutes ago

Italian Ambassador Says Easing Visa Requirements W ..

6 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs, arrested two accused in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago

Downturn in Europe softer than 2020 crash: busines ..

6 minutes ago

Football: Porto sign 23-year-old winger Pepe

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.