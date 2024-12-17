Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Tuesday that the federal government is closely monitoring the situation in Parachinar, with daily reports being provided to the prime minister and the interior minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Tuesday that the federal government is closely monitoring the situation in Parachinar, with daily reports being provided to the prime minister and the interior minister.

The issue was raised by Abdul Qadir Patel, who informed the National Assembly about a report indicating that 19 children had died in Parachinar due to shortage of medicines.

Tarar said that the federal government is fully aware of its responsibilities regarding the situation in Parachinar.

He confirmed that continuous communication has been maintained with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government. He further said that the federal government is prepared to fulfill both its constitutional and moral obligations.

Tarar called on the Parliamentary Secretary for Health to gather further details and provide an update to the Assembly on the ongoing situation.

The minister said that, according to the Constitution, maintaining law and order falls under the responsibility of the provincial government. However, he assured that the federal government cannot remain detached in such circumstances and is ready to intervene if necessary.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor had convened a grand jirga, and expressed that it would have been a positive gesture had the Chief Minister of KP attended, as this would signal a commitment to addressing public concerns.

Furthermore, the minister said that instructions had been issued to address the shortage of medicines and assured that the matter would be presented to the Cabinet for further consideration. He added that any necessary support actions would be taken to resolve the issue.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Health informed the Assembly that efforts are underway to contact the relevant authorities to gather additional information and present a detailed report to the House.

JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also addressed the matter, recalling the long history of violence in Parachinar, which has resulted in the loss of a large number of lives and the destruction of villages.

Fazlur Rehman stressed the need for comprehensive efforts to restore peace in the region.

Abdul Qadir Patel, proposed scheduling a dedicated session to focus specifically on the issues facing Parachinar, including disputes and potential solutions.