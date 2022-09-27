Govt collaborating with provinces on administrative issues: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the coalition government was collaborating with all provinces on administrative issues without any political distinction

Chairing a meeting with cross sectional experts on 'nutrition to formulate response' in the wake of recent calamitous floods, Ahsan Iqbal underscored that the Federal Government has been administratively collaborating with the provincial governments irrespective of any political discrimination adding that every citizen has to partake his role in this national cause, said a press press release issued here..

The minister remarked that the most backward regions in the country were worst hit by the recent floods that left big challenge for us.

He added that enormous resources were required to rebuild and restructure these backward districts and volume of expenditure to be incurred will cross the earlier estimate of Rs 40 billion for 20 most backward districts.

The government was committed with full resolve to rebuild these areas in order to address the sense of alienation among the people in these regions.

The minister while urging the participants to leave at-least three possible actionable interventions in relevance of rebuilding the flood damaged Pakistan said that the government would take full benefit out of these intervention.

A well coherent plan could only be devised by taking all the stakeholders on board, he maintained.

Moreover, participants noted that keeping in view the widespread damage to the crops and fields in the flood hit areas, there was a critical need to provide seeds to revive the growth of crops while observing that to tame the impending food security crisis vast amount of funds are required for growing the staple food crops. Ministry of National Food Security should take the forefront role in implementation of the plan by taking on board NDMA and PDMA' s .

Nearly hundred participants belonging from NGOs, INGOs , academia , donor agencies and other stake holders attended the meeting to play participatory role in the consultation process.