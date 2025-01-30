Govt collaborating with WHO to combat polio effectively: Uzma Kardar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Uzma Kardar said on Thursday that the government was collaborating with World Health Organization (WHO) to combat polio effectively.

Talking to the media here, she said that polio was a daunting challenge for Pakistan. She said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were among the countries still affected by polio. Three years ago, Pakistan was polio-free, "but now we are facing this challenge again", she added.

She said that the government was utilising all available resources in addition to collaborating with this WHO for complete eradication of this menace. She said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz had clearly directed all deputy commissioners to ensure foolproof security for polio workers. They were also directed to immediately start vaccination drive whenever a polio sample was detected in an area so that spread of this virus could be curbed effectively, she added. She said that polio was very dangerous virus and we were fighting it with full strength.

She said that the government had launched a massive awareness campaign by engaging religious scholars, tiktok influencers and cricketers to overcome this menace once for all.

However, public cooperation in this regard was imperative to achieve full results of anti-polio drives, she added.

She said that only one physical polio case was reported in Punjab and the government had activated its entire machinery to deal the situation amicably. Sufficient security would also be provided to the anti polio teams across the province during every drive, she added.

Responding to a question, she expressed concerns about corruption in health department recruitments and said that she had received complaints about some elements who were demanding bribes for job placements.

She also expressed dismay over nonpayment to polio workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asfandyar to ensure immediate disbursement of payments to the polio workers.

Responding to yet another query about transfer-related issues in the health department, she said that those official who had approached the court, would have to wait for judicial decision.