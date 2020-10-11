UrduPoint.com
Govt Collage Closed After Confirmation Of Covid-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Govt collage closed after confirmation of Covid-19 cases

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner tehsil Oghi of Mansehra district on Sunday notified to close Government Degree College Oghi, for 15 days after confirmation of Covid-19 cases in six lecturers.

According to district education department, the college was closed for 15 days after confirmation of Coronavirus in the teaching staff while 6 teachers of the college were house quarantined.

District Health Officer (DHO) Mansehra told media persons that to ensure the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the mobile teams were inspecting every school of the district.

After reopening of educational institutions, the number of Coronavirus had increased in all over Hazar division, he added.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff was also directed to disinfect the closed college.

More Stories From Pakistan

