Govt Collecting Almost Zero Tax On Petroleum Products: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that currently the government was collecting around zero tax on petroleum products

In a series of tweets, he said petroleum products witnessed only 11 per cent increase in Pakistan as compared to 47 per cent in the world.

The average price of petrol in the world was $ 1.19 per litre but it was only $ 0.72 per litre in Pakistan.

Gill said as per data on July 26, petrol price in 140 countries was higher than Pakistan while in 27 its price was lower.

It was worth mentioning, he said that petrol prices were lower in mostly those countries which were self- sufficient in petroleum products.

