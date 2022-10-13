Govt collecting evidences to take legal action against PTI : Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that coalition government was collecting solid evidences to take legal action against the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private news channel, he said that government did not believe in political victimization.

He said that the PTI's last regime had made false cases against the rival parties.

He said the Sessions Court had given the verdict in favor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on want of evidence. In reply to a question, he said the incumbent government would not take any step against the leaders of PTI without solid proofs.