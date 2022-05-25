Govt collects around 28 million fine against profiteers in federal capital: NA told

State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that around Rs. 28.560 million fine had been imposed during July 2021 to May 2022 against the profiteers in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that around Rs. 28.560 million fine had been imposed during July 2021 to May 2022 against the profiteers in the Federal capital.

Responding to questions during question hour, the minister said that during the same period about 861 shops were sealed, 91 FIRs were registered and about 1050 persons were arrested for committing the same crime.

He said that to check the price in the federal capital about 25 persons with magistrate powers were deployed in the city to check the price.

The minister said that people had pinned hope with the coalition government to provide relief to them and people will see the difference in few months.