Govt Collects Rs 10,533.67 Mln Revenue From Toll Plazas During Its Tenure, National Assembly Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The government has generated a sum of Rs 10,533.67 million as revenue from across the country toll plazas on National Highways and Motorways during the tenure of incumbent government from April 2022 to July 2022, State Minister for Law and Justice told National Assembly on Monday

Answering the question of Sheikh Rohale Asghar, he said a total of Rs 1,949.42 million revenue was collected in April 2022, Rs 2,896.22 million in May, Rs 2,898.57 million and Rs 2,789.46 million revenue was collected in July 2022.

