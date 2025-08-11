Open Menu

Govt. Collects Rs34b Petroleum Levy: Minister Of State For Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025

Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz

Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz informed the National Assembly on Monday that the government collected Rs34 billion under the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) between April 16 and June 30, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz informed the National Assembly on Monday that the government collected Rs34 billion under the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) between April 16 and June 30, 2025.

Answering a question during the question hours, he said the Petroleum Division’s role was limited to collecting the levy and transferring it to the Finance Division.

The money, he added, was used for development projects through the Planning Division.

He said the collection figures had been shared with the House, but details of spending on individual projects were with the Planning Division and could be obtained through a new question.

Aliya Kamran, a Member of Parliament, expressed concern over the unclear use of PDL funds for Balochistan’s development. She suggested that the issue be sent to a parliamentary committee or relevant ministries for a detailed reply.

